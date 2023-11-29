US Military Aircraft Crashes Into Ocean Near Japanese Island With Eight On Board, Coast Guard Confirms

Loading... Loading... Loading...

An unfortunate incident has occurred off the coast of Japan, where a U.S. military aircraft has reportedly crashed into the ocean. The aircraft, identified by local authorities as an Osprey, had eight personnel onboard when it went down near Yakushima Island.

What Happened: The crash was reported to the authorities by a local caller who witnessed the aircraft going down at approximately 2:47 p.m. local time on Nov. 29, reported CNBC. The regional coast guards of Kagoshima Prefecture were the first to confirm the incident, identifying the aircraft as a U.S. military Osprey.

Initial search efforts by the Coast Guard discovered debris that appeared to be wreckage from the aircraft, along with an overturned life raft. In addition to the Coast Guard’s search, the Yakushima Town Rescue Center also dispatched a ship to aid in the search operation. The rescue team from Yakushima reported finding one person within the search area.

With the search and rescue operation still ongoing, more details about the incident are expected to be disclosed as the situation continues to develop.

