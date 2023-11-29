US Hybrid Frenzy Powers Toyota To Historic Sales, Production Figures In October

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp TM on Wednesday reported record October sales and production numbers on the back of strong demand in North America and Europe.

Sales Numbers: The automaker sold 970,313 vehicles globally including sales from its units Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, marking a jump of 5.6% year-on-year.

890,241 Toyota vehicles, including those of its brand Lexus, were sold worldwide in the month of October including 327,051 electrified vehicles.

In the United States alone, 195,799 vehicles were sold, more than the 133,996 vehicles it sold on home turf in Japan.

The surge in sales in the U.S. was largely owing to the strong demand for Toyota’s hybrids in the North American region including the RAV4 and Corolla HEVs. Easing supply chain and lower semiconductor shortages aided the process, the company noted.

Production Numbers: Global production, including units, touched 1.04 million units, marking a year-on-year jump of 12%. Year-to-date, total sales increased 6.4% to 9.24 million vehicles, and production shot up 8.6% to 9.54 million units.

