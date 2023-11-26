Israeli President Confirms Elon Musk's Visit Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog has confirmed that Elon Musk, will soon visit Israel and tour the Gaza envelope.

What Happened: The Tesla Inc. chief is also expected to meet with Israeli President Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit, reported Business Insider.

Musk’s planned itinerary includes a tour of the Gaza Envelope, an area near the Gaza Strip border. This visit will mark their second meeting, with the first occurring earlier this year in September, in California.

Why It Matters: This visit by Musk comes at a time when he has recently come under scrutiny for endorsing anti-Semitic content. Musk had been contemplating a trip to the Gaza Strip to observe the aftermath of strikes by Hamas. This visit may be seen as an attempt by Musk to mend fences and establish a dialogue with Israeli authorities amid ongoing criticism.

In October, Musk caused a stir among Israeli officials when he offered to supply Starlink internet access to Palestinians in Gaza. This was after Israel cut off all communication in the area.

The CEO of SpaceX has a record of involving his Starlink satellite network in international disputes. Musk’s discomfort with the militarization of Starlink was revealed by his biographer, with Musk stating that the network was originally designed for peaceful purposes.

