Joe Biden Is Faring Worse Than Expected Against Donald Trump In Latest Polls

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Current polls reveal a concerning trend for President Joe Biden, with his popularity waning in key electoral battlegrounds.

What Happened: Numerous recent surveys reflect a decline in support for the current president, indicating potential challenges for the upcoming election.

Initial signs of Biden's diminishing electoral prospects emerged from New York Times/Siena College polls, which showed former President Donald Trump leading most of the six crucial swing states.

Subsequent polls from 13 different sources have further confirmed this trend, with Biden losing ground in almost all of them.

An increasing number of voters are abandoning Biden and are now undecided, as opposed to directly supporting Trump, reported Politico.

Still, Trump has been garnering increasing support, with his national polling average reaching new heights compared to the past year.

At the state level, similar trends are evident. Recent polls in Arizona and Michigan have shown Trump holding significant leads over Biden.

Also Read: Trump's Niece Says Newly Released Audio Is 'Key Evidence' That Could Convict Her Uncle And 'His Pathetically Inflated Sense Of Himself'

According to Politico, the lagging support for Biden is due to several factors, including decreased support from young voters, tensions in the Middle East and the influence of independent and third-party candidates.

An NBC News poll revealed that voters younger than 35 support Trump more than Biden. Additional polls from Morning Consult, Fox News and Quinnipiac University also reflected Biden's shrinking lead among younger voters, a traditionally Democratic stronghold.

Moreover, Biden's overal approval ratings have been declining, while Trump's favorability has been increasing. Biden's approval rating recently hit a low of 38 percent in FiveThirtyEight's poll, the lowest since July 2022.

Now Read: Trump Mocks Biden's Mental Acuity At Iowa Rally, Suggests President Is On Medication: 'Our Leader Is A Stupid Person'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock