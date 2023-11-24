Costco Wholesale , Procter & Gamble And Other Defensive Stocks From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Here's a look at some of the top consumer staples stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

The Procter & Gamble Company PG

analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $174 on Aug. 1, 2023. This analyst sees the stock gaining around 15% and has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Procter & Gamble recently reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $620 to $605 on Nov. 2, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Costco Wholesale reported net sales of $18.53 billion for the retail month of October.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC

analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $34 to $35 on Nov. 2, 2023. This analyst sees the stock gaining around 1% and has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Kraft Heinz reported mixed third-quarter FY23 results and raised its full-year EPS outlook.

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ

analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $71 to $73 on Nov. 2, 2023. Lavery sees the stock gaining around 2%, and has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Mondelez reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

