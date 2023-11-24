School Stabbing Sparks Unrest In Dublin, 34 Arrested For Rioting

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In an alarming turn of events, the city of Dublin was thrown into chaos following a school stabbing incident, leading to severe riots and an unprecedented 34 arrests.

What Happened: As per a Reuters report, the riots were provoked by a stabbing incident involving five victims, three of whom were children. This act of violence led to an extreme, rarely-seen reaction from the city’s populace. Dublin’s police force is currently on high alert, expecting more arrests as investigations into looting and arson incidents in the city center continue.

Considerable property damage was reported across the city with 13 shops vandalized or looted, 11 police cars, three buses, and a tram damaged or destroyed. Despite the disturbances, the city’s public transportation system is back up and running, albeit with some restrictions

The Police Commissioner, Drew Harris, has linked the disturbance to far-right instigators, who he believes sparked the upheaval. The intensity of the rioting escalated when a group of anti-immigrant protesters arrived at the scene of the stabbing and engaged in conflict with the police.

Leo Varadkar, Prime Minister of Ireland, has expressed his condemnation of the violent episodes, asserting that those behind the unrest have brought shame to Dublin, Ireland, and their own families. He has vowed to take immediate steps to reinforce anti-hate laws to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The stabbing incident left a five-year-old girl critically injured. The nationality of the suspect arrested in connection with the stabbings has not been released by the police, leading to online conjecture about his foreign origin.

The city is preparing for continued unrest, with an increased police presence expected on Friday.

Photo by Bumble Dee on Shutterstock

