Instagram has borrowed a leaf from rival TikTok's playbook, allowing users to download reels posted by public accounts and save them to their camera roll.

What Happened: Meta Platforms Inc. META has added a new option in Instagram to let users save Instagram reels just like ByteDance-owned TikTok.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri made the announcement on his broadcast channel, adding that the feature is now being rolled out globally after a limited test in the US.

Reels posted by public accounts from now on will have a download option by default. This option is available under the share button just like TikTok – tapping the share button will open up a menu with a download button in the list.

Reels downloaded using this method will have the account name watermark, and at the risk of repeating, this is exactly like TikTok.

Are All Instagram Reels Downloadable?

Only new reels posted from here on out will have the download option enabled by default. For older reels, Instagram users will have the option to manually enable downloads by going into their account settings.

Users who do not want their reels to be downloadable can disable this option.

Instagram users under 18 with public accounts will have the download option disabled by default, but they can enable it manually, according to Instagram's FAQ section.

Lastly, reels posted by private accounts will continue to remain private and cannot be downloaded.

