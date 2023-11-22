Elon Musk Says You Can Now Build The Original Tesla Roadster In Your Garage: 'Some Assembly Required'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has made all design and engineering of its original Roadster fully open source. The Tesla Roadster was the first vehicle from the EV giant which debuted in 2008.

What Happened: “All design & engineering of the original Tesla Roadster is now fully open source,” CEO Elon Musk said on X, formerly Twitter. “Whatever we have, you now have,” he added.

Responding to an X user who enquired if that means they could build their own roadster in the garage now, the CEO noted that some assembly would be required.

However, as per the Tesla website, the disclosed research and development documents isn’t manufacturer reference.

“If you use this information, it’s your responsibility to ensure that you follow all laws and safety protocols as we don’t provide any warranties on any work done by non-Tesla personnel whether or not you use the information provided here,” the website warned.

Why It Matters: Tesla announced the new generation of the Tesla Roadster, a descendant of the original, six years ago in September. The vehicle, Tesla then said, would be available starting in 2020 and would be priced around $200,000.

However, the production timeline for the vehicle has been pushed several times since. As per the latest timeline provided by Musk in a conversation with Ford CEO Jim Farley in May, the new Roadster is expected to reach production by the end of the next year, while design and engineering will be completed this year.

