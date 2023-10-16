Nationwide Walkout Looms for Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy Staff Over Working Conditions

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA and CVS Health Corp CVS CVS pharmacy staff are reportedly planning a nationwide walkout and multiple rallies in late October to protest poor working conditions.

The discontent among retail pharmacy employees has been mounting due to understaffing and increased work expectations, exacerbated by the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC noted.

Some Walgreens and CVS employees have already engaged in separate walkouts. A Walgreens organizer confirmed that the nationwide walkout is scheduled for October 30 to November 1, with discussions underway to involve pharmacy staff from other retail chains.

A CVS employee, the primary organizer of the Kansas City walkouts, is in talks with the Walgreens organizer to mobilize CVS pharmacy staff for the nationwide effort. The outcome depends on the response of CVS's chief pharmacy officer, Prem Shah, CNBC writes.

The nationwide effort would include demonstrations outside stores where staff walk out. Organizers are also considering pushing for unionization for pharmacy staff not currently represented by one.

Pharmacy employees from both chains believe their working conditions, including inadequate staffing and heavy workloads.

The staff has requested more transparent staff hour allocation, dedicated training time for new hires, and matching job tasks to staffing levels.

Price Action: CVS shares are up 1.22% at $72.41, and WBA shares are down 2.82% at $22.60 on the last check Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.