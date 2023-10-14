Americans More Supportive Of Israel, Want Companies To Support With Money Over Statements And Largely Disapprove Of Biden's Response

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been weighing on the minds of Americans and has been a major topic of discussion by President Joe Biden.

Here’s a look at how Americans in recent polls feel about the current crisis and the way the president is handling the response.

Money Over Thoughts: Many celebrities have reacted to recent events in Israel, sending their thoughts and well wishes while also condemning the attacks by Hamas.

Although many companies are similarly speaking out, a new survey shows that Americans prefer that these companies provide monetary support instead of just statements. In some cases, those polled said that they prefer companies avoid meddling at all.

A survey from Morning Consult showed that 62% of Americans think companies should make humanitarian donations to those affected by the violence in the Middle East.

The survey also found that the majority (58%) said donations should be made to Israelis that were affected by the violence.

Fifty-two percent said companies should make a neutral statement, and 52% said that companies should make a statement condemning the Hamas attack.

Thirty-three percent of respondents believed that the statements issued by companies were only intended to get publicity, 31% said those statements were to do good, and 36% felt that the statements were for both to do good and receive publicity.

The poll also found that many people (41%) think that companies should only make statements when the issue at hand relates to the companies' business directly.

Another poll from Morning Consult showed that Americans sympathize more with Israel now than they did during a May 2021 poll. The survey found that 41% of Americans were more sympathetic with Israelis now, compared to 28% in May 2021.

Only 9% were more sympathetic with Palestinians, compared to 11% in May 2021. Twenty-six percent said they were more sympathetic to both Israelis and Palestinians, and 25% said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

Republicans were more likely to be sympathetic to Israelis (51%) than Palestinians (4%) by a wide margin. Thirty percent of Democrats said they were sympathetic to both, 28% said they were more sympathetic to Israelis, and 15% said they were more sympathetic to Palestinians.

Disapproval of Biden’s Handling: In a poll, 35% said they approve the way Biden has handled the Middle East conflict, with 43% disapproving and 21% having no opinion.

Republicans were more dissatisfied with Biden (65%) by a wider margin, with only 14% approving of his response.

Democrats were more likely than their Republican counterparts to approve of Biden’s handling (24%), but many in the party still largely disapproved of his response (48%).

The Middle East conflict will be the main topic discussed during Biden's interview on “60 Minutes.” The pre-recorded interview will air Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.

