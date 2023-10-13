Joe Biden Interview On 60 Minutes: How, When To Watch, Discussion On 'Pure Barbarism' In Middle East, Other Topics

A leading TV newsmagazine will air a wide-ranging interview with President Joe Biden, which is about one year ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Here’s a look at how to watch the interview and what topics could be discussed.

What Happened: As Biden faces a close race with former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election in some polls, the president will share commentary on the current state of America and the world.

Biden sat down with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley for an interview covering several topics.

The interview airs on Sunday, Oct. 15 on “60 Minutes,” which starts at 7 p.m. ET. The newsmagazine airs on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

An early preview of the interview shows Biden discussing the Hamas attack in Israel and the current Middle East conflict.

Biden called the attack “pure barbarism,” as shared by Deadline.

The president also plans to meet virtually Friday with the families of missing Americans from the conflict.

In a preview clip of the interview, Pelley asked Biden why he felt so strongly about speaking to the families.

“Because I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening. Deeply. We have to communicate to the world this is critical,” Biden said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them.”

Related Link: Exclusive: Former Trump Ally Scaramucci Criticizes Presidential Candidate Lineup In 2024 Election

Why It’s Important: Last September, while also speaking with Pelley, Biden discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Other 2022 interview topics included inflation, the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, China, Taiwan, Donald Trump, plans for the 2024 election, concerns on his age, approval ratings, Hunter Biden and school shootings.

The news program shared on X that the war between Russia and Ukraine will be discussed again.

“Scott Pelley sits down with President Biden for a conversation on the atrocities discovered in southern Israel, the resulting assault on Gaza, and the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine. We asked Mr. Biden about America’s role in these raging conflicts,” the tweet says.

The 2024 election could also prove to be a big topic as the last time Biden was on the news program he had not formally announced a run for re-election. Biden announced his official campaign for the 2024 presidential election in April.

With age being a topic in the last interview, it could come up again as it continues to be a major concern for voters in the upcoming election with the two favorites Trump and Biden among the oldest presidential candidates ever.

The economy and inflation will also likely come up in the discussion with viewers anxious to hear what Biden thinks of the current state of the economy and where the country is headed.

Read Next: 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Trump Now The Favorite

Photo: Shutterstock