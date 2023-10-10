Hollywood, Celebrities React To Israel Conflict: 'I Stand With Israel You Should Too' Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Asks For The World Not To Sit On Fence

The actions carried out by Hamas in Israel over the weekend have been a focal point of topic with many people as an emergency government has been proposed.

Here’s a look at how the world is reacting to the events.

Top Names React: The world of sports is reacting to the regional conflict with all the major North American sports leagues issuing statements on the events along with several athletes also making comments.

Many celebrities and actors have also made posts on the events and shared their support for Israel after the attacks carried out by Hamas in the region.

Actress Gal Gadot was among those who shared a statement.

“I stand with Israel you should too,” Gadot posted on social media. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Gadot is Israeli and served two mandatory years in the Israel Defense Forces before she began her career in Hollywood, as shared by Variety.

Band U2, who is currently in residency at the Sphere music venue in Las Vegas owned by Sphere Entertainment Co., shared a tribute during their Oct. 8 Sunday concert.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and non-violence,” lead singer Bono said.

The band played “Pride (In the Name of Love),” a tribute song to Martin Luther King Jr. and changed the words to honor the “stars of David” who lost their lives at a music festival in Israel.

“We sing for those. Our people, our kind of people, music people. Playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them.”

Natalie Portman is a Jewish actress, who shared support for Israel.

“My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected,” Portman said.

Musician Madonna shared a video on Instagram with footage of the conflict alongside a statement.

“My heart goes out to Israel. To families and homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To innocent victims who have been killed. To all who are suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. I’m praying for you,” Madonna said.

Singer Don McLean, best known for his hit “American Pie,” shared his tribute to the region, including a take on his song “Jerusalem.”

“Having lived in Israel, I remember the neighborhoods I now see being bombed. I knew the people who faced this kind of hatred every day and went to a party every night because life is something to celebrate and it is so precious,” McLean told Billboard.

McLean said living in Israel changed his life forever.

“I was proud to write the song ‘Jerusalem,’ for the mayor of Jerusalem and I sing this song every night during our shows. On this earth, Jerusalem is at the center of the atom of life and salvation no matter what might be going on anywhere else on the planet.”

The Backlash: Kylie Jenner shared a photo from Stand With Us, a pro-Israel account alongside an Israeli flag and posted “now and always, we stand with the people in Israel.”

The post from Jenner was met with comments from pro-Palestine comments and was later deleted from her Instagram account, which has close to 400 million followers.

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa was let go by Playboy, a unit of Plby Group PLBY, after posting several pro-Hamas posts on social media. Khalifa was signed by the company’s CENTERFOLD creator-led digital platform in 2022.

“Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children. At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech,” Playboy said in a message to users, shared by Daily Mail.

