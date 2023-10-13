GOP Congressman Urges Colleagues To Focus On Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'Not The Time To Attack Biden'

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) has called on his colleagues to refrain from criticizing the Biden administration amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas.

According to The Hill report, the Republican representative urged fellow lawmakers, “Now’s not the time to attack the Biden administration; now’s the time to stand with the United States of America."

This plea comes in light of the ongoing conflict in Israel, with Hamas, with alleged support from Iran, launching attacks. Numerous Republicans have asked President Biden to halt the previously approved $6 billion transfer to Iran, part of a prisoner swap deal.

Despite assurances by U.S. officials that these funds are intended solely for humanitarian purposes, skeptics have voiced concerns that they could indirectly support Iran’s military and Hamas.

Pressure on the Biden administration is also mounting from Democrats, including Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who joined in the call to “immediately freeze” the $6 billion transfer.

Iran’s potential role in supporting Hamas’s attacks remains uncertain, although it has indicated a growing willingness to challenge U.S. allies. U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer pointed to Iran’s efforts to arm and train Hamas as evidence of complicity.

Meanwhile, Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) criticized the Biden administration’s response to the conflict, stating that he is in Israel “doing Biden’s job” helping Americans return home.

Despite the criticism, President Biden has reiterated the U.S.’s “rock solid and unwavering support” for Israel, condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas, and backed Israel’s right to respond with force.

