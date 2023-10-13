Tesla Unveils Limited Edition CyberBeer, CyberStein: A Toast To The Upcoming Cybertruck Launch?

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Thursday launched new Cybertruck-inspired products on its merchandise store as it gears towards the vehicle’s launch event.

What Happened: The Tesla Shop now has a limited edition set of CyberBeer and CyberStein. The product features the angular design of the Cybertruck and includes 2 bottles of CyberBeer, each of which has a gloss black sleeve with a CyberBeer watermark. The premium German malts are brewed and bottled in California by Buzzrock Brewing Co, Tesla said on its website.

Tesla described the beer thus, “…a Helles Lager with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh. Accentuated by notes of herb and spice and more notable aromas of tea and citrus…”

The set also has two matte black ceramic beer steins in the form of the Cybertruck. The beer steins feature gloss interior and the signature Tesla logo. One can place an order for the set now for $150. However, they will start shipping only later this month.

The shop also features a separate Cybertruck-inspired Tesla CyberOpener crafted out of stainless steel and priced at $50 to open the CyberBeer.

Why It Matters: At the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event would be held later this year. Though the company has not announced a date for the event to date, fans and enthusiasts have been awaiting the vehicle since its announcement in 2019 and more avidly since the last quarter.

