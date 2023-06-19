Is Cybertruck Ready To Roll Out In Late-Q3? There's Precedence To Think So

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA Cybertruck launch, scheduled for late-2023, is seen as one of the biggest catalysts for the electric vehicle maker's stock.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the frenzied Tesla community continues to share news on the electric pick-up truck.

What Happened: A Twitter user going by the handle @FonsDK on Sunday shared a video of a covered vehicle being offloaded from a plane. He captioned the picture as “Tesla's Cybertruck arriving in New Zealand.”

In a follow-up tweet, he quoted another tweet saying the EV is in the country for cold weather testing.

The tweets sent Tesla fans into a tizzy. A Tesla influencer provided some past data suggesting the deliveries of Cybertruck could soon begin.

He noted that Model 3 testing in New Zealand occurred about 6-7 weeks before customer deliveries began. Going by this, deliveries of the electric pickup truck from Tesla's stable could kickstart in the late third quarter.

Why It's Important: Cybertruck will be Tesla's next major vehicle, following the Model S, X, 3, Y, and Semi. Since it was announced in November 2019, the Cybertruck had generated a lot of enthusiasm, with Tesla fans gaga over it.

CEO Elon Musk himself has hyped up expectations by saying the vehicle is going to be awesome.

Future Fund's Gary Black expects the Cybertruck to lift Tesla's sagging volume. “When a new product creates news like Cytruck will in 4Q, potential EV customers will go the $TSLA website or TSLA store, and the entire brand lineup benefits,” he said.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Tesla closed Friday's session up 1.81% to $260.54.

