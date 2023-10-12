Trump Jr. Slams Paul Krugman As 'Democratic Propagandist' Renowned Economist Says 'War On Inflation Is Over'

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizes economist Paul Krugman’s stance on inflation, asserting that the well-known economist is downplaying the struggles of everyday people.

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump Jr. took to Twitter to criticize Paul Krugman, a Nobel laureate and known economist.

He accused Krugman of being a “democrat propagandist” and misleading the public with selective statistics. Trump Jr. emphasized the importance of considering essential living costs like food, energy, housing, and transportation, which he implied Krugman was overlooking.

Trump Jr.’s criticism comes in response to Krugman’s earlier statement on X, formerly Twitter, where he claimed, “The war on inflation is over. We won, at very little cost.”

Why It Matters: Trump Jr.’s critique adds another layer to this ongoing debate about the state of inflation and its impact on the everyday costs of living.

Krugman’s viewpoint that the battle against inflation has largely been won without a recession has sparked debate. Despite a recent U.S. inflation surge of 3.7% year-on-year in August, Krugman asserted that a potential recession would likely be due to a policy error rather than a tool for curbing inflation.

This perspective has been challenged by others within the finance community, such as investor Peter Schiff, who disagreed with Krugman with Krugman’s assertion that the war on inflation has been won.

