Starting next week, T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS will force subscribers on its old unlimited plans to more expensive Go5G plans. If you are on one of the old unlimited plans like One, Simple Choice, Magenta, or Magenta 55 Plus, you will be automatically switched to a Go5G plan. But you can stop that from happening and retain your old unlimited T-Mobile plans.

What Happened: T-Mobile has announced that it will automatically force its subscribers on old unlimited plans to new Go5G plans starting next week, reported CNET. You can retain the old unlimited plans if you are one of those subscribers. However, you will have to act fast.

According to T-Mobile, the average price increase for these subscribers will be $10. The Uncarrier will inform the impacted users via SMS and email, noting that subscribers can save $5 per line if they sign up for AutoPay.

The average increase of $10 in your phone bills will start appearing from November.

How To Retain T-Mobile's Old Unlimited Plans

T-Mobile says that users will be given the option to opt-out from the forced switch to Go5G plans and retain the old unlimited plans.

However, T-Mobile does not have a simple toggle online or an SMS that you can send to opt out of the switch to Go5G.

Instead, you will have to call T-Mobile customer support at 1-800-937-8997.

It's not clear how long T-Mobile customers will have to retain the old unlimited plans. Therefore, if you want to stick to these old plans, we recommend calling T-Mobile customer support as soon as you can.

