Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 4.95%

Dividend Yield: 4.95%
Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $42 to $40 on Aug. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Feb. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings announced a collaboration with Pfizer focused on the discovery of RNA-based drug candidates.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 4.02%

Dividend Yield: 4.02%
TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $80 to $66 on Sept. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $66 on July 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: Bristol Myers Squibb announced new three-year results from POETYK PSO long-term extension trial of Sotyktu (Deucravacitinib) treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Premier, Inc. PINC

Dividend Yield: 4.06%

Dividend Yield: 4.06%
Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $24 on Aug. 24, 2023. on July 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $29 to $26 on Aug. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: Premier promoted Leigh Anderson to COO. The company is scheduled to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter on Nov. 7, 2023.

