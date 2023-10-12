AEI Fitness Developer Hits Meta With Lawsuit For Killing His VR Yoga App Before Launch

In the latest twist in the virtual reality landscape, fitness app developer Andre Elijah has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. META, alleging that his AEI Fitness app project was abruptly canceled just days before its scheduled launch.

What Happened: The lawsuit, filed earlier this week, claims that Meta terminated Elijah’s AEI Fitness app project right before it was due to be unveiled at Meta Connect in September.

According to the app developer, the exposure from the conference would have propelled his app to the pinnacle of the VR fitness app market, potentially resulting in earnings of tens of millions of dollars.

He further alleged that Meta informed him of the project’s termination while preparing for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote speech at the conference. Additionally, he was banned from the conference with his name added to the “blacklist” of developers with whom Meta chooses not to do business, reported Bloomberg.

Elijah is seeking $3.2 million in immediate damages and hundreds of millions more in lost revenue. The lawsuit also names Zuckerberg and Alo, a Beverly Hills fitness apparel and accessories company, as defendants.

Why It Matters: Notably, this lawsuit comes at a time when competition in the VR headset market is intensifying, with Apple Inc. AAPL set to launch its Apple Vision Pro for sale in early 2024.

Earlier this year, it was reported Meta has been attracting VR employees with substantial salaries, indicating the company’s determination to dominate the VR space.

However, concerns about Meta’s metaverse strategies have been brewing among developers. These include strict requirements to get programs into its app store, acquisition spree, poaching of top talent, and the ability to collect data on popular apps and release competing programs.

The lawsuit is yet another example of growing tension between Meta and VR developers, potentially impacting the company’s dominance in the VR market.

