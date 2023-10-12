Tesla Sells Its Recently Purchased German Wireless Charging Startup Wiferion

Tesla Inc. TSLA has sold the wireless charging company, Wiferion, which it had acquired earlier this year.

As reported by Electrek, Tesla acquired the Germany-based startup, known for its inductive charging technology for industrial robots and electric vehicles, for an undisclosed amount in the summer.

Despite Tesla’s historical lack of interest in wireless charging, a shift was perceived earlier this year when the automaker teased a new wireless home charging station. This move gave credence to the acquisition of Wiferion.

See Also: Tesla Bear Gordon Johnson Shares Stories Of 3 Drivers Who Don’t Plan To Buy A Tesla Again: Here’s What They Said

However, the recent sale of the startup to power electronic supplier, PULS, has been announced. PULS stated on its website that Wiferion will become its new business unit, PULS Wireless.

According to The Robot Report, Tesla’s acquisition and subsequent sale of Wiferion resembled an ‘acqui-hiring’ situation. The automaker retained Wiferion’s engineering team, selling the operations and manufacturing business to PULS.

The reason for this decision remains unclear, though speculation suggests that Tesla either already had manufacturing plans for its wireless charger or did not approve of Wiferion’s manufacturing operations.

Despite the sale, industry observers anticipate Tesla to announce plans related to wireless charging soon.

Read Next: Elon Musk Said 16 Years Ago SpaceX Has No ‘Serious Competition’ — He Feels The Same Today

Photo by Paul2015 on Shutterstock