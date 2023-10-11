Bill Ackman Vows Not To Employ Harvard Students Who Signed Letter Criticizing Israel

Bill Ackman, billionaire hedge fund manager, has vociferously condemned a statement from Harvard University students blaming Israel for recent violence, pledging not to hire signatories of the statement.

According to the Forbes report, the statement was authored by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, supported by 33 university student organizations. It claims that Israel’s occupation of Gaza is wholly responsible for recent violence.

Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, stated on social media that he was approached by various CEOs seeking the names of these student organizations to ensure their members are not hired.

Jonathan Neman, CEO of Sweetgreen, David Duel, CEO of EasyHealth, and Jake Wurzak, CEO of DoveHill Capital Management, supported Ackman’s stance. However, Stephen Sullivan, CEO of Meds.com, also supported Ackman's plea to release the names of the students.

The statement attracted national attention from business leaders and lawmakers, with Harvard President Claudine Gay and other faculty members issuing statements of condemnation.

However, former Harvard President Larry Summers expressed disappointment with the university’s response, accusing it of appearing neutral in the crisis.

The recent conflict has resulted in over 1,700 deaths on both sides, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

