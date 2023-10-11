'Self-Healing' Smartphone Displays: Analysts Expect It To Become A Reality Within Five Years

Analysts predict that by 2028, smartphones with self-repairing displays could become a reality.

According to CNBC, the prediction was made by the analyst firm CCS Insight. The firm anticipates smartphone manufacturers to start producing devices with “self-healing” displays within five years.

These advanced displays would utilize a “nano-coating.” When scratched, this coating would create a new material that reacts with air to fill in the imperfection. This innovation could potentially revolutionize the way we view smartphone durability.

Notably, this is not a new concept. LG Electronics LGEIY had previously introduced a smartphone with a “self-healing” back cover in 2013. However, the technology did not gain significant traction at the time.

See Also: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Tells Joe Rogan Future GPT Could Display ‘Word Soup’ In Your Head: ‘A Very Valuable Tool’

Along the same lines, Motorola Inc. MSI filed a patent in 2017 for a screen made from a “shape memory polymer” that repairs itself when cracked and exposed to heat. Apple Inc. AAPL has also secured a patent for a folding iPhone with a self-repairing display cover.

Despite these advancements, commercial success has been elusive. High investment requirements for research, development, and marketing are among the challenges faced by companies.

Industry insiders have expressed concerns about managing customer expectations. The technology is primarily intended for minor surface repairs, not for fixing major damages like cracked screens.

Read Next: What Can ChatGPT Vision Do? Complex Coding, PowerPoint Slides … And Even Finding Waldo

Image Credit – Shutterstock