Google Sets Sights On Asia-Pacific For Generative AI Expansion

Google GOOGL is looking to penetrate new markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with a specific focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to a Nikkei Asia report, Scott Beaumont, the Asia Pacific president of Google unveiled this strategic direction in an interview on Tuesday.

Beaumont stated that the company recognizes Asia as a region full of opportunities for its global strategy.

“There’s this kind of pivoting understanding that Asia is where the opportunity is, Asia is where we can learn from,” he said.

Beaumont added that there is a shift in mindset from expanding products first in Europe to launching them in Asia after their launch in the U.S.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads Will Soon Get Another Trendy Feature Cloned From Elon Musk’s X

The regional president’s comments highlight Google’s interest in exploring and understanding the dynamics of the Asian market, particularly in the realm of generative AI technology.

As generative AI continues to be a cutting-edge field, the tech giant’s expansion into Asia-Pacific could potentially lead to significant advancements and innovations.

Read Next: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Tells Joe Rogan Future GPT Could Display ‘Word Soup’ In Your Head: ‘A Very Valuable

Image via Shutterstock