Tesla's Cybertruck Set to Drive Profits Skyward After It Starts Shipping By Year-End, Says Noted Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo sees Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Cybertruck commencing shipping by the end of the year and not before.

What Happened: The analyst, renowned for their predictions on Apple, said that 100-200 Cybertrucks will be shipped by the end of 2023. This number will increase to 100,000 to 120,000 in 2024 and further to the 240,000 to 260,000 range in 2025, Kuo said.

The analyst sees the Cybertruck contributing significantly to Tesla’s revenue and profit growth for years to come. This contribution will not be dimmed by seasonality or economic downturns, they said.

The analyst also expects the EV giant to release versions of the Cybertruck with tweaked specifications but without major changes to form like the other vehicles from Tesla’s lineup until Cybertruck 2. The updated Cybertruck version will likely start shipping only in the 2030s, they added.

Until then, the original Cybertruck will retain its competitive advantage thanks to its ‘innovative design,’ the analyst wrote.

Why It Matters: At the company’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this year in May, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event would be held this year.

Tesla previously said that the vehicle, one of the most anticipated from the Tesla stable, will be available in three configurations, namely single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-while drive and tri-motor all-wheel drive.

However, last month, Musk teased a “performance Cybertruck” in a post that read, "I just drove the performance Cybertruck today and it kicks ass next-level." Whether ‘Performance’ is another version of the vehicle is unclear.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

