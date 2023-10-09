UAW Workers At Volvo's Mack Trucks Reject Contract, Opt For Strike

Approximately 4,000 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) at Volvo GroupVLVLY-owned Mack Trucks have voted against a proposed contract, opting instead to go on strike, as reported by the UAW.

Axios reported that the strike began at 7 a.m. on Monday after 73% of UAW members at Mack Trucks voted against the proposed deal. The company had offered a 20% increase in general wages over five years.

The rejected contract also promised a 10% general wage increase in the first year for all employees, and a guarantee of no increases in health insurance premiums throughout the term of the contract, as per a statement by Mack Trucks.

This strike action adds to the ongoing situation where 25,000 UAW members have been on strike against General Motors GM, Ford F, and Stellantis STLA since Sep. 15.

UAW president, Shawn Fain, expressed admiration for the striking workers, stating, “I’m inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it.”

On the other hand, Mack President, Stephen Roy, expressed his disappointment with the strike announcement, especially after the tentative agreement that was endorsed by both the International UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council. He reaffirmed Mack’s commitment to collective bargaining and the hope of arriving at a mutually beneficial agreement soon.

