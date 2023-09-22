From Dance Moves to Google Searches: TikTok's Latest Feature Takes on Tech Giants

The social media sensation TikTok is currently trialing a feature that seamlessly integrates Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Search within its in-app search results. App analyst Radu Oncescu first identified this innovative move.

Although the feature isn't universally available to all users, a representative from TikTok verified its existence to Business Insider, highlighting it as one of the third-party integrations the platform is experimenting with in select regions, TechCrunch reports.

To diversify its offerings, TikTok has been dabbling in various integrations. Just last week, The Verge disclosed that TikTok is contemplating the inclusion of Wikipedia entries directly into its search results, which aligns with TikTok's broader vision of evolving into a comprehensive online hub rather than merely being a platform for trending dance routines.

The integration of Google Search within TikTok is particularly noteworthy given the changing online behaviors of younger users. A 2021 observation by a Google executive from the company's Knowledge & Information division revealed a trend where younger users gravitate towards platforms like TikTok and Instagram for online searches, bypassing traditional search engines like Google.

Google's senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, noted that a significant portion of the younger demographic, roughly 40%, prefer these social platforms over Google when seeking information.

Furthermore, Raghavan's insights also bolster Google's defense against antitrust allegations, emphasizing that its search business faces stiff competition.

Google is currently battling a prolonged antitrust lawsuit centered around its search operations.

As TikTok continues to challenge traditional search leaders, it's evident that the platform is making significant strides in the digital realm, potentially reshaping the way users seek information online.

TikTok's aggressive expansion isn't limited to search. The platform has been battling giants like Amazon.Com Inc AMZN in social shopping, leveraging influencers to spearhead its efforts.

Moreover, with the introduction of full-length music videos, TikTok poses a challenge to platforms like Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT and YouTube.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.