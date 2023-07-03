Spotify Expands Video Offering, Takes On YouTube And TikTok With Full-Length Music Videos: Report

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT explored adding full-length music videos to its app, intensifying rivalry with Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube and ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok.

The Spotify service has already begun talking to partners about the product, Bloomberg cites familiar sources.

Spotify previously set its sights on video by creating its original series and working with media companies which eventually lapsed.

Spotify has been striving to establish video as a core part of its app to tap the Gen Z audience.

Spotify allows musicians to upload “canvases,” or looping GIFs under 10 seconds long, that populate the screen while music plays.

In 2023, Spotify debuted “clips,” videos shorter than 30 seconds, similar to how they might use TikTok.

The report also further noted about the launch of a new, TikTok-esque music home screen that allows users to preview and swipe through surfacing videos before committing to listening to a whole track.

YouTube operates a streaming music service targeting fans with full-length music videos and more concise Shorts. It has also added podcasts to YouTube Music.

ByteDance looked to expand its music streaming service Resso, the report noted.

Price Action: SPOT shares closed higher by 0.81% at $160.55 on Friday.