Trump's Niece Urges Media To Call Out Ex-President's Lies Or Risk Him Flooding 'The Zone With Disinformation'

Donald Trump recently appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," and his niece and psychologist Mary Trump said the interview was a train wreck and called out all the lies the former president stated in the program.

What Happened: In last week's NBC interview and the CNN Town Hall in May, the networks approached Donald Trump, but they were in a weak negotiating position and gave the former president the leverage, Mary Trump said.

The author and podcast host said her uncle lied when he said during the course of the interview that America is in serious trouble, ranking low in terms of world opinion and country opinion.

She shared a graphic from Pew Research showing both confidence in the president doing the right thing in world affairs and favorability view of the U.S. improved significantly as President Joe Biden took office.

Overstating the illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. was his second lie, Mary Trump said. She noted that as opposed to the 15 million her uncle estimated by the year-end, the real number is closer to 2 million. She also refuted Donald Trump's statement that 2023 saw a record number of illegal immigrants and said the numbers in 2019 were greater than in 2022 and 2023.

While Donald Trump said the illegal immigrants came from prisons, mental institutions, and insane asylums, Mary Trump cited 2019 statistics that said there were no terrorists among illegal immigrants.

Mary Trump also called out Donald Trump's claim that the country had a great economy during his tenure. While conceding that the first part of his presidency saw a strong economy which he inherited from former President Barack Obama, the economy was in a free fall in 2020, mainly due to her uncle's "disastrous" COVID-19 policy.

Donald Trump said in an NBC interview his regime had no Afghanistan disaster, Mary Trump noted. She blamed her uncle for the debacle in Afghanistan, stating that he made a deal with the Taliban in early 2020, and in September 2019, he hosted Taliban leaders at Camp David.

The ex-president's niece also called out his lie regarding $85 billion worth of equipment given to the Taliban and said this is the amount the U.S. spent in Afghanistan over the course of two decades.

Journalistic Malpractice: Donald Trump needs to be stopped at the first lie, Mary Trump said, adding “Journalistic integrity demands it.” The current bunch of corporate media, the psychologist said, are “not capable of the kind of pushback required to hold Donald's feet to the fire because they have no interest in journalistic integrity.”

Mary Trump also said the media fails to understand that refusing to move on from Donald Trump’s first lie will trigger the "kind of epic temper tantrum," which can fetch them all the ratings, views and link clicks they desire.

“The only tactic Donald has left is to flood the zone with disinformation; the only way to stop him is to refuse to allow it,” Mary Trump said.

