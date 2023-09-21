Rivian's Dual-Motor R1T Models Impress With Extended Range

As the American EV manufacturer Rivian RIVN escalates its production, its new R1T Dual-Motor Large Pack models are catching eyes with their impressive road trip range, Electrek reported.

Rivian’s goal is to produce 52,000 electric vehicles this year. The firm’s new R1T models have been designed with a range substantial enough to make a trip from Boston to Philadelphia and beyond.

Rivian is demonstrating its capability by outperforming other EV startups with its innovative, all-electric adventure vehicles. The company’s R1T and R1S models had 18,359 registrations in the first seven months of this year.

CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed that the company is on track to achieve its production target after exceeding Q2 estimates. Rivian manufactured 13,992 EVs in this quarter, a 50% increase from the first three months.

The incorporation of Rivian's in-house Enduro Dual-Motor drive units into its electric delivery vans (EDVs) in Q1 has been a significant contributing factor to the recent performance. The first Dual-Motor R1T models started appearing in the R1 shop in July.

Several new Dual Motor and Large Pack R1T models have recently become available in the R1 Shop. The deliveries for the models are scheduled in three to six weeks. The Dual-Motor Large Pack R1T, which boasts the best range in its lineup, is capable of covering up to 352 miles.

