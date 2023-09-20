Elizabeth Warren Says GM, Ford, Stellantis Made A Killing And Earned Billions: 'Record Profits Should Mean A Record Contract' For UAW Workers

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted the substantial profits of leading automakers, advocating for fairer contracts for United Auto Workers (UAW).

What Happened: On Tuesday, Senator Warren tweeted about the immense profits of General Motors Co GM, Ford Motor Co F, and Stellantis NV STLA, suggesting that their financial success should translate to better contracts for UAW workers.

This comes in the context of ongoing strikes by UAW members at GM, Ford, and Stellantis plants, as reported by Benzinga. The strike, initiated due to disagreements over pay hikes and other benefits, has seen workers across different segments staging walkouts.

Why It Matters: The UAW strike and the subsequent call for fair contracts by Senator Warren underscore the ongoing debate over workers’ rights and fair compensation in the face of soaring corporate profits.

The UAW strike highlights the growing discontent among workers who believe their living conditions are deteriorating despite the companies’ record profits. UAW President Shawn Fain has been vocal about the disparity, notably stating that a UAW worker would have to work for 440 years to match the annual earnings of GM CEO Mary Barra.

The strike has also drawn political attention, with the Biden Administration initially planning to send representatives to facilitate dialogue between the striking workers and the automakers, a move that was later scrapped in favor of virtual negotiations.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

