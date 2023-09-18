Why Your Favorite App Could Soon Become Inaccessible? Virginia And 17 States Unite To Support Montana TikTok Ban

Eighteen state attorneys general, including Virginia, have announced their support for Montana’s ban on China’s ByteDance-owned TikTok, citing concerns about the app’s alleged deceptive practices and potential risks to users’ privacy and national security.

What Happened: Montana’s pioneering move to ban TikTok, set to take effect on Jan. 1, has garnered widespread backing from 18 state attorneys general across the U.S.

These legal officials, led by Virginia and including states like Georgia, Alaska, Utah, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, and South Dakota, are urging a U.S. judge to dismiss TikTok’s legal challenges against the ban, reported Reuters.

See Also: Most Dangerous TikTok Challenges Till Date: A Grave Warning Against Reckless Social Media Trends

The state attorneys general argue that the popular short-form video app engages in deceptive business practices, luring individuals into sharing sensitive personal information that the Chinese Communist Party or CCP could exploit.

Austin Knudsen, Montana’s attorney general, has voiced his support for the ban, stating that it’s crucial to prevent TikTok from operating within the state while under foreign control.

A hearing on TikTok’s request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Why It’s Important: TikTok boasts over 150 million American users. However, the app has faced increasing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and the Joe Biden administration over concerns about potential Chinese government influence.

The platform was previously targeted by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who made efforts to restrict its operations but got blocked by court decisions, the report noted.

Photo by XanderSt on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How TikTok is Shaking Up the E-Commerce Game with Its New Shopping Features