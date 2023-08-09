TikTok Reportedly Gearing Up To Challenge YouTube, Spotify, And Apple's Podcast Dominance

ByteDance-owned TikTok’s latest testing of full-length podcasts suggests that the short-form video hosting platform has been gearing up to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, Spotify Inc. SPOT and Apple Inc. AAPL.

What Happened: TikTok appears to be entering the world of podcasts. The platform has reportedly been testing a podcasting feature with select users in the U.S. that allows them to import full shows through their RSS feed and link them to shorter clips.

Zachary Kizer, TikTok’s global product communications manager, has confirmed these trials, albeit without revealing further specifics, reported The Verge.

The podcasting testing appears to be the latest in the series of new features the platform plans to introduce.

Last month, it was reported that TikTok intends to allow users to post written content and compete with platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, and Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram.

Why It’s Important: In January, a survey conducted by Morning Consult reported that 33% of U.S. adults prefer YouTube as their chosen podcast platform, followed by Spotify with 24% and Apple podcasts with a mere 12%.

Considering that despite facing increasing scrutiny as lawmakers prepare to ban TikTok, the platform continues to be among the top most-downloaded platforms in the country, it would be interesting to see how it challenges the dominance of already established players in the market.

