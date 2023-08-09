Ex-NSA To Mike Pence Endorses Trump, Criticizes Former Vice President's Leadership

Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor to Mike Pence, endorsed former president Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential bid, criticizing Pence’s leadership style, The Hill reports.
In a post on Trump's Truth Social platform, Kellogg praised Trump as a leader of “unwavering determination” and “deep vision for America.”
He stated, "His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country."
Kellogg expressed disappointment in Pence’s recent actions regarding Trump, saying, "While I respect his [Pence] service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump. It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump."
Pence has been critical of Trump since the latter got federally indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential elections.
