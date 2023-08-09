Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing personal attack on Chris Christie, targeting his weight during a rally in New Hampshire.

What Happened: Trump jabbed, “Christie, he’s eating right now, he can’t be bothered,” during a discussion on the current poll standings for the 2024 presidential race.

He then cautioned the audience members against labeling Christie a “fat pig,” though it was unclear if anyone had done so.

“Sir, please do not call him a fat pig,” said Trump, adding, “I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig.”

“Now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore, we’re not going to do it,” he said.

“We want to be very civil, right?”

Why It Matters: Christie, once a crucial Trump ally, now vociferously criticizes the former president. He is among several candidates vying against Trump for the nomination, securing support from a mere 2.3% of GOP voters nationally, as per a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.

However, in New Hampshire, Christie averages a 6.7% polling rate.

Christie has also defended special counsel Jack Smith‘s investigations into ex-President Trump, contradicting claims that Smith’s probes into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election are politically driven.

Meanwhile, Christie on Monday said he believes that ex-Trump aide, Mark Meadows, could potentially provide damaging testimony against Trump, considering hundreds of text messages Meadows provided to the special counsel. These investigations primarily focus on Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

