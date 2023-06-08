Chris Christie Claps Back At Trump's Weight Insults: Calls Former President A 'Spoiled Baby'

The war of words between former President Donald Trump and Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, intensified Wednesday as Christie hit back at Trump's recent insults targeting his weight.

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, Christie candidly shared his thoughts on the matter.

"You know what I saw, Jake? I just renewed in my own mind what a child he is. He's a baby. Whenever you want to criticize him. I mean, anyway, that's the way he responds," Christie stated, highlighting Trump's propensity for engaging in petty insults.

Drawing upon his experience as a parent, Christie remarked, "You and I are both lucky enough to be parents and if we had a child who conducted themselves like that, we'd send them to the room, not to the White House."

Christie emphasized the significance of character in determining the suitability of a presidential candidate.

"Character is destiny for this country," he said. "We've got to make a decision about what the character of the person should be who sits behind the desk in the Oval Office."

Refusing to be shaken by Trump's remarks, Christie continued to confront the former president's behavior.

"If they're going to do that kind of stuff... It's so childish. It's so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby," Christie said.

Addressing his struggles with weight, Christie candidly shared, "If we want to break news here today, I struggle with my weight for about 20 years. Like tens of millions of Americans."

Christie emphasized the importance of personal performance and character. "In the end, for me, it's about how you perform as a person. What kind of heart you have. And I'll put mine up against his any day in the week."

The clash between Trump and Christie underscores the ongoing tensions within the Republican Party and the larger political landscape.

Watch the full interview below:

