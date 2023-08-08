Chris Christie Blames Trump, Obama, Biden For Putin's Reign Of Terror In Eastern Europe: 'Years Of Failed Leadership Are Responsible'

Presidential candidate Chris Christie criticized former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, as well as current President Joe Biden, attributing the ongoing war in Ukraine to their collective leadership. Christie’s remarks came after his unexpected visit to Ukraine last week.

What Happened: During his visit, Christie met with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to express his support against Russia’s invasion, USA Today reports.

Christie emphasized the importance of understanding the atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainians.

“The truth is that years of failed leadership are responsible for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's reign of terror in Eastern Europe. And it’s only going to get worse,” wrote Christie’s campaign in an email, according to the report.

“He took Crimea under Barack Obama, buddied up to Donald Trump, and knows that Joe Biden can’t stop him from committing countless war crimes in Ukraine.”

Christie also advocated for the U.S. to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to combat Russia on equal footing. While Christie has previously criticized Trump’s stance on Ukraine aid, he also expressed concerns about Biden’s hesitancy in supplying Kyiv with the required resources.

Why It Matters: Christie’s visit to Ukraine and his subsequent comments are reportedly expected to be a focal point during his campaign events in New Hampshire, a pivotal state in the early voting phase. Despite his efforts, Trump remains a dominant figure in the Republican primary, particularly in New Hampshire.



The former New Jersey governor’s visit to Ukraine and his subsequent remarks highlight the growing divide within the Republican Party regarding U.S. support for Ukraine.

Christie’s stance contrasts with Donald Trump’s, who has been more reserved about U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Furthermore, a previous visit by former Vice President Mike Pence to Ukraine showcased a similar supportive stance, emphasizing the varied positions within the GOP.

The U.S.’s commitment to aiding Ukraine has been a contentious issue, with a survey revealing a split among Republicans and Democrats on the extent and duration of support.

