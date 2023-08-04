Chris Christie Defends Special Counsel's Probe Into Trump: 'Don't Really Think There's Anything Political'

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie defended special counsel Jack Smith‘s investigations into former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Christie, a former New Jersey governor and a critic of Trump, during an interview on the podcast “On with Kara Swisher” on Thursday, dismissed claims that Smith’s dual investigations into Trump are politically driven.

“I don’t really think there’s anything political about what Jack Smith is doing,” he said.

"The New York one, I think, is silly," Christie said, adding, "Unfortunately, what Alvin Bragg did here demeans the other cases."

"I think it set the tone, and people thought, ‘Oh, well, see, this is just a political thing,'" he added. "And now Jack Smith's work is being looked at in the same light, which I think is unfortunate."

Smith’s investigations into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents after leaving office have resulted in indictments against the former president.

Why It Matters: Christie’s defense of Smith’s investigations comes at a time when Trump is facing multiple legal challenges. The former president was indicted for a third time on Tuesday for conspiring to defraud the U.S.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Trump and Christie have been launching a barrage of accusations against each other.

Earlier, Christie, in a tweet, called Trump a crybaby and loser for threatening to skip primary debates. Trump also targeted Christie for his weight.

