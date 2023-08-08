Check Out 3 Energy Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $268 to $265 on July 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Benchnark analyst Subhash Chandra initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating on July 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Recent News: Pioneer Natural Resources reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO

Dividend Yield: 3.22%

3.22% Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $139 to $142 on Aug. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $120 to $135 on July 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: Valero Energy reported second-quarter revenues of $34.5 billion, beating the consensus of $34.37 billion.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG

Dividend Yield: 3.60%

3.60% RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $42 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $48 to $44 on July 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Recent News: Northern Oil & Gas posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

