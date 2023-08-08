Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone Ahead Of Key Inflation Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

The Dow Jones added more than 400 points on Monday, as investors assessed more corporate earnings reports.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN fell 3.8% on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Campbell Soup Company CPB agreed to acquire Sovos Brands Inc SOVO for $23 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion.

Investors are awaiting consumer and producer price index data for the month of July, later during the week.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 408 points to 35,473.13 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.90% at 4,518.44, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61% at 13,994.40 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and Eli Lilly and Company LLY today.

At a current reading of 72.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 69.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

