Mark Zuckerberg Shares 'Most Commonly Used Emojis' On Threads: Is Your Favourite On His List?

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently shared the emojis he uses, offering netizens a rare chance to see if their “most commonly used emojis” made the cut.

What Happened: After gaining 100 million signups in just five days, Meta’s latest social media app, “Threads,” has witnessed a drastic decline in user engagement. Considering this downward trend, Zuckerberg has apparently become relatively more active on the platform.

On Monday, responding to a user who asked others on Threads to share the most common emojis used, Zuckerberg shared his list of five emojis, including the “Oncoming Fist.”

Here’s the meaning of each emoji that Zuckerberg listed:

🔥The fire emoji, also called flame or hot emoji, is often used to show something really cool or great, like praising a person, object, album, or movie as “lit.”

😂The Face with Tears of Joy emoji portrays a facial expression of laughing until crying and is commonly recognized as both an emoji and emoticon.

❤️The Red Heart emoji functions as an ideogram within communication, expressing care or romantic intent.

🙏As per Emojipedia, the folded hands emoji is primarily associated with spirituality, hope, and admiration. However, using it to signify a high-five should not be deemed incorrect.

👊 It is often used to convey a message of physical confrontation or determination, as exemplified in phrases like ‘I’m going to punch you!’ or ‘Got some good punches in at the gym.

Why It’s Important: Just last month, a Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” user pointed out that Zuckerberg hasn’t been active on Threads, dubbed as Elon Musk-owned social media site’s killer, for six days.

Musk also took a jab at Meta CEO, stating, “He doesn’t seem to care about his new product.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Zuckerberg announced the addition of a search function and web access on Threads.

