Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to introduce new upgrades on Threads — a move that potentially aims to reinvigorate engagement and solidify the app’s position in the competitive social media landscape.

What Happened: Confirming earlier reports, Zuckerberg on Friday announced the addition of a search function and web access on Threads, Meta’s latest social media app that was dubbed as “Twitter-killer.”

For the unversed, Threads achieved the 100 million users milestone within five days of its launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer app in history. However, as the novelty wore off, user interest waned, primarily due to the app’s limited functionality.

While Zuckerberg termed the significant drop-off in growth as “normal,” it was previously reported that Instagram head Adam Mosseri has been gearing up for the next phase of Threads, hinting that the company is serious about competing with X.

Why It’s Important: Threads was introduced by Meta on July 10. The app was introduced as an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, now rebranded as “X.”

Advertisers and creators have emphasized the need for Threads to have features that enable easier searches for trending topics and past posts. Additionally, web access is seen as critical for Threads to compete effectively with X, which has long been popular among desktop users, especially those at work.

