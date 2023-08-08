MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell foresees a sweeping victory for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 elections.

What Happened: Lindell, in discussion with podcast host Steve Bannon, said the multiple indictments against Trump were merely amplifying his follower base, Raw Story reported.

“And I and you know, if they keep indicting our real president, Donald Trump, he’ll have more votes than we have people in the United States,” he said.

“It’ll be like Pennsylvania, which has more votes than voters! Every time they attack him, his numbers go up.”

Lindell also cast aspersions on Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ alleged collusion with Dominion Voting Systems before the 2020 election.

The MyPillow executive further alluded to a strategy to rectify perceived voting irregularities, which he intends to unveil at his imminent election summit. He encouraged his listeners to register for the event, asserting, “I think we’re over a million now.”

Why It Matters: After losing the 2020 election, Trump stated that in Pennsylvania, there were “205,000 more ballots than you had voters.” However, this claim has been debunked by state officials and fact-checkers, who pointed out that it is untrue. It seems Trump was referencing an incorrect number provided by a Republican state legislator who used incomplete data.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) had said despite Trump’s legal woes, including a third indictment related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election result, his support base seems to be solidifying.

Jordan said this expansion of support is due to a long-term sentiment held by people outside of Washington, who perceive the former president as being under attack by the nation's capital.

However, a recent poll reveals a split opinion, with a majority of voters supporting the indictment while others view it as a political move to hinder Trump’s career.

A new poll from Morning Consult shows that 52% of voters approve of the third indictment against Trump, while 40% disapprove and 8% have no opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile, Lindell’s company, MyPillow, is grappling with significant business challenges, attributed to his persistent claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

