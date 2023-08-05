Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently clarified his stance on the unsubstantiated theories surrounding the 2020 election, distancing himself from former President Donald Trump‘s claims.

What Happened: In a recent statement, DeSantis acknowledged that the 2020 election was not conducted in a manner he approved of, but dismissed the unfounded allegations linking the voting machines to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, Politico reports.

"I've said many times the election is what it is," he told the media after a campaign event in Iowa.

"All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true."

DeSantis added that the 2020 election was not "conducted the way I think that we want to, but that's different than saying ‘Maduro stole votes,' or something like that."

The mention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pertained to unverified claims put forward by Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Trump, following the election. Powell had unfoundedly associated Chávez with the origin of specific voting machines.

See Also: Trump’s Advice To DeSantis As He Falls In Polls: ‘He Has To Get Out For The Good Of Party’

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ comments are significant as they indicate a divergence from Trump’s narrative about the 2020 election. The Florida governor’s remark follows Trump pleading not guilty to federal charges accusing him of conspiring to stay in office after losing the 2020 election.

Even though DeSantis acknowledged not having perused the indictment, he shared his views on X (formerly known as Twitter). He advocated for reforms to "end the weaponization of government" and enable Americans to move legal proceedings to their local areas.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Vows To Ax Federal Bureaucrats On Day One As President: ‘Going To Start Slitting Throats’

Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky on Shutterstock