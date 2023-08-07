Kim Jong Un Amplifies North Korea Weapons Drive For 'War Preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an increase in the country’s weapons production, emphasizing the modernization of small arms as an urgent matter in making “war preparations.”

What Happened: Last week, Kim conducted a three-day examination of key North Korean arms facilities, the state media reported.

This followed his participation in a major military parade alongside Russian and Chinese officials, where North Korea’s latest weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and surveillance drones, was showcased.

He visited facilities producing engines for strategic cruise missiles, shells for super large-caliber multiple rocket launchers, and transporter erector launchers.

Kim underscored the importance of “steadily increasing the performance and reliability of the engine” and “rapidly expanding its production capacity.”

"The most important and urgent matter in making war preparations…in keeping with the changed aspect of war," Kim said.

Why It Matters: Kim’s call for increased weapons production amidst escalating regional tensions. The move could be seen as a response to upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S., which North Korea perceives as rehearsals for an invasion.

Meanwhile, last month, Pyongyang organized a significant military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. Analysts characterized this event as “the largest, most overt North Korean display of nuclear-capable systems.”

