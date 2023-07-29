Kim Jong Un Vows To Elevate Ties With Xi Jinping To A 'New High'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to take the country’s relationship with Xi Jinping to a “new high,” according to state media.

The commitment was made during a meeting with a Chinese delegation visiting Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, CNBC reported.

Strengthening Ties

Kim hosted a reception for the Chinese officials, led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong. This visit was the first by a Chinese delegation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop the friendship and comradely cooperation onto a new high stage,” North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported.

Regional Dynamics

The pledge to strengthen ties with China comes amid heightened regional tensions. North Korea has recently showcased its latest drone technology and banned missiles at a military parade attended by Russian and Chinese delegations. The event marked the first known foreign groups to be invited to North Korea since the country’s 2020 COVID-19 border closure.

