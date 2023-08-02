Kim Jong Un's Mouthpiece Calls US Human Rights Envoy A 'Wicked Woman' And 'Political Housemaid' Tasked By Biden

Kim Jong Un’s North Korea on Wednesday hurled misogynistic insults at Washington’s special envoy appointed to monitor the country’s human rights issues.

What Happened: North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) referred to Julie Turner, the newly confirmed special envoy, as a “wicked woman” and a “political housemaid” tasked by President Joe Biden with unjustified criticism of North Korea’s human rights record.

Kim’s isolated nation also warned of potential security consequences should Washington continue to highlight human rights abuses within the nation.

Turner’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate occurred on Jul. 27, following her previous role as the director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department.

"Turner should know that she was chosen as a political housemaid and scapegoat for the ‘human rights' plots to pressure the DPRK, a poor policy set forth by the Biden administration driven into a scrape in the DPRK-U.S. nuclear confrontation."

Why It Matters: North Korea’s response to Turner’s appointment underscores the ongoing tension between the U.S. and North Korea over human rights and nuclear weapons issues.

North Korea said the U.S. attention to Pyongyang’s human rights abuses could result in “severe security issues,” pointing to potential escalations in an already strained relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim is bolstering ties with Russia and China, an effort likely intended to break diplomatic isolation and form a united front against the U.S..

