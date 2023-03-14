North Korea said the latest drills by Kim Jong Un's army were designed to train the military to carry out their mission at any time and “destroy the enemy.”

What Happened: North Korea, over the past few days, carried out a slew of "tactical" missile launches after Kim ordered his military to intensify drills to simulate “real war.”

North Korea said its launch on Tuesday, as the U.S. and South Korea carried out their largest military exercise in years, was a “demonstration drill” and saw two surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles fired from near the west coast in South Hwanghae province.

The missiles flew some 611 km (380 miles) over the country before hitting a target on a small island off the east coast, the state media reported.

“Saying that they will surely annihilate the enemy if they fight it, the commander of the unit resolved to thoroughly have the ability to fully carry out its duty of fire assault any time by further intensifying the training of every fire assault company,” the report added.

North Korea has long opposed the joint exercises on the pretext that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion.

