Maxine Waters Call For Public Trial Of Donald Trump, Says His Lies, Distortions, Threats Revealed In Grand Jury Indictment

On Thursday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took to Twitter to highlight the significance of the recent Indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Waters emphasized the importance of public trials in the context of the charges related to Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

What Happened: Waters’ tweet underscored the gravity of the charges against Trump, stating, “The truth about the lies, bullying, distortions, threats, and the involvement of Donald Trump in the January 6 insurrection that took place at our US Capitol are now revealed in the recent grand jury indictment. Next step: his trials must be made public. Our democracy is at stake!”

Why It Matters: The indictment against Trump, to which he has pleaded not guilty, pertains to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The outcome of this case could significantly impact Trump’s political future, including his potential run for the 2024 GOP nomination.



Trump had earlier reacted to the indictment on his social media platform, Truth Social, questioning the timing of the case. He asked, “Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why!”

