Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Republicans To Look To God, Not News Headlines, After Trump's 3rd Indictment: 'I Always Have Hope'

Following former President Donald Trump‘s third indictment, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) urged Republican supporters to ignore the news and turn to God.

What Happened: "It is worrisome about what's going to happen in our future, but I always have hope," Greene said on Real America's Voice's Human Events with Jack Posobiec, where she appeared as a guest to discuss the latest news involving Trump and Hunter Biden, Mediaite reported.

She emphasized the importance of faith in God over-reliance on news headlines. “It's important that we put full faith and hope in God and not anything that we see in the headlines and not anything that we see happening in the news," she said.

"Our real hope needs to be in God. And Jesus Christ is my savior. And I know he is yours as well. And God has plans much bigger than this. And I believe in the American people also, Jack, I believe their power is much bigger than mine. I'm only one member of Congress. But the American people when they really feel like they want to make a difference, I really believe they can," Greene added.

Why It Matters: Greene’s comments come at a time when Trump faces legal challenges. Despite being indicted thrice, Trump has continued to maintain his innocence and has called the indictments “a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, Greene also called to defund Jack Smith's special counsel, who is investigating the former president.

“I will not vote to fund the FBI's new headquarters. I refuse to do that. I will not vote to fund a weaponized government in any form in the FBI and Department of Justice. That's the only power that we as Republicans have right now to make a difference. I gotta tell you, we don't have a lot of people with us.”

