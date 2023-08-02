Donald Trump Jr. Regrets His Past High Regard For Mike Pence: 'That Was A Mistake'

Donald Trump Jr. admits his previous admiration for Mike Pence was a “mistake,” following Pence’s comments on Donald Trump’s latest indictment.

In a recent Newsmax interview, Trump Jr. expressed his disappointment with Pence, who is running against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Pence had swiftly denounced the ex-president after the indictment was unsealed, stating that it was an “important reminder” that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Trump Jr., who had previously “gotten along with” Pence, was taken aback by these remarks.

“I don’t think I’ve taken any shots at him…But when I read that, knowing what happened and having been in the room for some of these things, honestly, I was wrong to have thought as highly of him as I had in the past. That was a mistake. And I don’t admit those things too lightly,” he said.

Pence has broadened his criticism of the former president, including a denouncement of the “crackpot lawyers” who worked with Trump to challenge the 2020 election results.

Image by Gage Skidmore on Flickr